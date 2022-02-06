Homicide victim identified as Scottsdale Special Olympics team member; suspect arrested

Police have identified a man who died after being found shot on the side of the road in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say they received reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 6 near Camelback and Hayden Roads. A witness then saw a person lying on the side of the road.

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he later died.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Harkness of Scottsdale.

"Scott was a member of the special needs community, was an active participant in the City of Scottsdale Adaptive Recreation Program, and an athlete with the Scottsdale Special Olympics Team, the Bobcats," police said in a news release.

On Feb. 11, Scottsdale Police officials announce that have arrested 38-year-old John Merryman in connection with Harkness's death. Investigators say a weapon found near the crime scene of Feb. 6 was forensically linked to Merryman.

"Confirmation linking the weapon to Merryman came on Thursday, February 10th, 2022," read a portion of the statement. "Merryman will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder."

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call 480-312-TIPS (8477) or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Scottsdale PD at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1963&C=&T=.

Scott Harkness

Daniel Ferguson, owner of Clancy's Pub remembers Harkness, saying, "Scott would just walk into the room, and just a happy-go-lucky guy."

He said Harkness was more than a regular customer.

"One of those people you were excited to see, you’re like, ‘Scotty!’ And he’s like, ‘Can I get a soda?’ Ferguson remembered. "We’d give him a soda and he’d hang out, you know. We felt like he was part of the crew here at Clancy's."

Harkness would often stop by Zipps Sports Grill next door and then head over to Clancy's. Ferguson says that’s what Harkness did the night he died.

Security footage captured him inside the bar. "I’m doing whatever I can do to help the officers to crack this case cause. To see someone that was so nice go down, it just hurts your soul," Ferguson said.

That’s what police are trying to figure out, what happened after he left, and who shot him?

Scottsdale Police Officer Aaron Bolin, says, "We had calls come in from 911 talking about a shooting of some type happening, and we had a witness that actually found him first on the side of the road and called first responders to that location."

Harkness was well known by those in the area, working at Bashas' years ago. He was an attendant at local recreation volleyball games.

Anna Ellis, his former coach says, "I was devastated. It’s a very big loss to our community." She was his Special Olympics coach for the last six years.

"He just embodied everything that you would think an athlete or a role model should embody," Ellis said. "He made you feel like you were such an important part of his everyday life and he made you feel happy to be around him. He was just a genuine guy."

A GoFundMe has been established on Harkness' behalf.





