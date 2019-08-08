Houston Texans donate $100K to El Paso victims

article

In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans are donating $100,000 to benefit the victims of the tragedy.

The Houston Texans Foundation announced Wednesday night that they are committing the money to the El Paso Community Foundation, which is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid the affected families.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys committed $50,000 to the El Paso Victims' Fund.

In the wake of the Dayton, Ohio shooting, the Cincinnati Bengals made financial contributions to benefit the victims there.

In honor of both tragedies, the NFL Foundation is also contributing $150,000 to the efforts.

