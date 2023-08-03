Expand / Collapse search
Human remains found in Mohave County wash identified as missing Arizona man

By
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Authorities say human remains that were discovered nearly two years ago in a remote desert area in Mohave County have been identified as a missing Golden Valley man.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a hiker found a skull in October 2021 near Pioneer Drive and Laguna Road.

Detectives responded to the scene and determined that the skull was human. Several other bones were also found in the area.

On Aug. 3, the sheriff's office said DNA testing identified the remains as belonging to 60-year-old Christopher Canning, who was reported missing out of Golden Valley on May 15, 2021.

Christopher Canning remains map

Authorities say human remains that were discovered nearly two years ago in a remote desert area in Mohave County have been identified as 60-year-old Christopher Canning, who was reported missing out of Golden Valley.

"Due to the state of the remains when they were located, an official cause of death was not able to be determined, however foul play is not suspected," the sheriff's office said.

No further details were released.

Area where the remains were found: