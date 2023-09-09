Human skull in Arizona Goodwill donation, diarrhea shuts down flight: This week's unusual headlines

From a human skull found in a Goodwill donation box to a reported "mass killing" that turned out to be a yoga class, there was no shortage of unusual tales this week.

1. 'Historic' human skull found among Goodwill donations in Goodyear: police: Police are investigating after a suspected human skull was found in a box of donated items at a Goodwill store in Goodyear.

2. Delta flight from Atlanta forced to return after passenger reportedly suffers diarrhea on plane: A Delta pilot allegedly had to make an emergency landing back to the origin city when a passenger's loose bowels resulted in diarrhea all the way through the plane. A supposed snippet of the pilot's call was shared on social media.

3. Oops: England police responded to 'mass killing' that turned out to be a yoga class: Police in a part of England were called to what was reported to be a 'ritual mass murder' on Sept. 6. What actually happened, however, was nowhere near the gruesome event that was first reported.

4. Florida man tried to travel to London by crossing Atlantic Ocean in hamster wheel: Coast Guard: Ray "Reza" Baluchi was charged with of obstruction of a boarding and violation of a captain of the port order, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

5. WATCH: Sheriff's deputy barks like police K9 to trick teen suspects into surrendering: A sheriff's deputy used a unique way to get teens out of hiding after they allegedly stole a car: by barking like a dog that was about to be released on the hidden suspects.

6. Alleged drunk driver accidentally reports himself to 911 in bizarre highway incident: 'dumb f---': An alleged drunk driver unintentionally reported himself to 911 after calling the cops on a driver he mistakenly thought was going the wrong way on a Nebraska highway.

A Lancaster County Sheriff's Office deputy in Nebraska successfully pulled over a suspected drunk driver who called 911. (Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)

7. VIDEO: 3-legged bear breaks into Florida home's lanai, drinks 3 White Claws | 'Oh my God, look at him!': A Lake Mary, Florida, mother received the shock of her life when she discovered that a three-legged black bear, affectionately known as Tripod, had somehow managed to break into her home while her 13-year-old son was inside with the family dog. The woman said the bear even accessed her outdoor refrigerator and helped itself to three of her White Claws.

(Photos via Josaury Faneite Diglio)

8. Tennessee nurse sets record for longest mullet: 'Pretty amazing': Tami Manis committed to growing out her hair in 1990.

Tami Manis committed to growing out her hair in 1990. (Credit: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS)

9. Watch: NOAA scientists find mysterious, shiny orb-like object on seafloor: Video from NOAA shows the vessel’s remotely operated arm carefully "tickle" the object before picking it up and sucking it into a vacuum-like tube.

This unidentified specimen, seen in situ on a rocky outcropping at a depth of about 3,300 meters (2 miles), was seen on August 30, 2023, during Dive 07 of the Seascape Alaska 5: Gulf of Alaska Remotely Operated Vehicle Exploration and Mapping expedit Expand

10. Convicted sexual predator sues mustard company for misleading 'custumers' with packet packaging: A convicted sexual predator is representing himself behind bars in a civil lawsuit lodged against a condiment company for false and deceptive advertising and breach of duty of care regarding the labeling of one of their mustard products.



















