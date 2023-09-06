Expand / Collapse search
Apparent human skull found among Goodwill donations in Goodyear: police

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police are investigating after a suspected human skull was found in a box of donated items at a Goodwill store in Goodyear.

The skull was found on Sept. 5 at a store near Sarival Avenue and Yuma Road.

"Police took possession of what appears to be an actual human skull and transported it to the medical examiner’s office for further examination," Goodyear Police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No further details were released.

Area where the store is located: