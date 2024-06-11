Hunter Biden found guilty; Glendale man survives head-first fall in Europe | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - The son of President Joe Biden has been found guilty in his gun case; a story of survival from an Arizonan who was traveling in Europe, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 11.
1. Hunter Biden found guilty
Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial in Delaware.
2. President Biden reacts to verdict
2. Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting
A 24-year-old has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting near Downtown Phoenix that left a person dead, according to police.
3. Governor Hobbs to appeal agency director appointment ruling
Days after an Arizona court ruled that directors with 13 state agencies cannot be appointed without Senate confirmation, Governor Katie Hobbs has announced she will appeal the ruling. The governor appointed 'Executive Deputy Directors' to these agencies after she withdrew their nominations in 2023, citing political theater in the state legislature.
4. An Arizonan's story of survival
A Glendale man is thankful to be alive after falling off a cliff in Switzerland. A week ago, 25-year-old Logan Moore fell roughly 50 feet and landed head first.
5. Gilbert Goons gang member sentenced
Twenty-year-old Jacob Pennington was sentenced on June 10 following one of his arrests tied to the east Valley teen violence cases.
Today's weather
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/11/2024
We hope you enjoyed the slightly cooler weather this past weekend, because things are heating up.