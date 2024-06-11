Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Hunter Biden found guilty; Glendale man survives head-first fall in Europe | Morning News Brief

By
Published  June 11, 2024 10:43am MST
article

PHOENIX - The son of President Joe Biden has been found guilty in his gun case; a story of survival from an Arizonan who was traveling in Europe, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of June 11.

1. Hunter Biden found guilty

Hunter Biden found guilty in gun trial
article

Hunter Biden found guilty in gun trial

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges in his federal gun trial in Delaware.

2. President Biden reacts to verdict

Biden reacts to son Hunter's guilty verdict in gun trial
article

Biden reacts to son Hunter's guilty verdict in gun trial

Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury of three counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018.

2. Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

Man arrested for deadly Phoenix home shooting: PD
article

Man arrested for deadly Phoenix home shooting: PD

A 24-year-old has been arrested for his alleged role in a shooting near Downtown Phoenix that left a person dead, according to police.

3. Governor Hobbs to appeal agency director appointment ruling

Gov. Katie Hobbs to appeal Arizona court ruling on agency appointments
article

Gov. Katie Hobbs to appeal Arizona court ruling on agency appointments

Days after an Arizona court ruled that directors with 13 state agencies cannot be appointed without Senate confirmation, Governor Katie Hobbs has announced she will appeal the ruling. The governor appointed 'Executive Deputy Directors' to these agencies after she withdrew their nominations in 2023, citing political theater in the state legislature.

4. An Arizonan's story of survival

Glendale man survives head first fall while on Switzerland hike
article

Glendale man survives head first fall while on Switzerland hike

A Glendale man is thankful to be alive after falling off a cliff in Switzerland. A week ago, 25-year-old Logan Moore fell roughly 50 feet and landed head first.

5. Gilbert Goons gang member sentenced

Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests
article

Jacob Pennington sentenced following one of his east Valley teen violence arrests

Twenty-year-old Jacob Pennington was sentenced on June 10 following one of his arrests tied to the east Valley teen violence cases.

Today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/11/2024

We hope you enjoyed the slightly cooler weather this past weekend, because things are heating up.