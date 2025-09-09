HVAC worker electrocuted in Tempe; Hiker who died on Camelback Mountain IDed | Nightly Roundup

article

HVAC worker electrocuted at Tempe building; apparent "Arizona Mexican Mafia" leader confesses to killings; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

1. Worker electrocuted in the East Valley

What we know:

A man working on the roof of a building in Tempe on Sept. 8 has died following an incident.

Dig deeper:

The incident happened near University Drive and McClintock, and according to Tempe fire officials, the man was an HVAC worker who was servicing a unit on the roof of a building when the electrocution happened.

2. Hiker who died on Camelback Mountain identified

What we know:

Loved ones have identified a man whose bodyt was recovered from Camelback Mountain.

What they're saying:

According to friends, loved ones, and a close colleague, 63-year-old Harald Schindler was a longtime employee of a German company who had traveled to the Valley from Mexico City for the first time.

Schindler was reported missing to Phoenix Police by worried family members and friends, who had last heard from him on Sept. 2.

3. Body found in car reportedly belonging to singer on tour

What we know:

A Tesla reportedly registered to singer-songwriter D4vd was found in a Hollywood tow yard with a decomposing body inside the trunk.

The backstory:

The car was reportedly towed from the Hollywood Hills after someone reported it missing. Investigators believe the body was stashed in the trunk about five days before it was towed to the impound lot.

4. East Valley business owner allegedly shot man who was assaulting him

What we know:

A confrontation led to a shooting at a Mesa business Tuesday morning.

What they're saying:

Mesa Police officials say they responded to a shooting near Recker and Baseline Roads, fllowing a confrontation at the business regarding a man being on the property.

Police say when the business owner confronted the man, he was attacked and beaten by the man. The owner then shot the suspect.

5. "Arizona Mexican Mafia" leader admits to murders

What we know:

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the apparent leader of the so-called "Arizona Mexican Mafia" has confessed to five gang-related killings.

Dig deeper:

According to the office, Paul Eppinger (pictured) admitted to his role in the murders while he was being investigated for a scheme that defrauded the state and federal government of pandemic unemployment funds.

