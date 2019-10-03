‘I couldn’t stop laughing’: Dashcam captures ‘priceless’ startled face of car burglar

article

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the image captured by a dashcam of the startled face of a burglar who broke into a car in Oregon is priceless.

Police told FOX12 that a dashcam in a woman’s car in Beaverton captured the moment a man broke into her car, eventually looking directly into the camera in shock when he realized he was being filmed.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX12, “I just wanted to make sure I got a really good look at him and I laughed so hard at the shock on his face when that light came on, it was priceless.”

"I couldn’t stop laughing, I played it over and over.”

The woman added that these types of incidents are why she feels the purchase of the $300 camera is much more efficient than a car alarm.

“You set off an alarm and it scares them away, you’ve kept your thing, but you don’t have any proof of who did what,” she said. “I want to know who, so that’s why I got it.”

Beaverton Police told FOX12 that they are currently investigating the incident along with another break-in that occurred at the same apartment complex where the woman lives.