Ian Ziering, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ alum, involved in brawl with bikers: report

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Ian Ziering was allegedly involved in a street brawl with a group of bikes in Los Angeles Sunday, according to TMZ.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Ziering's vehicle was surrounded by multiple riders on mini-motorized bikes on Hollywood Boulevard before the actor got out of his car.

Ziering was then seen swinging at one of the bikers whose motorbike was parked directly in front of the actor’s car.

It is unclear what prompted him to throw a punch or if one of the motorcycles had collided with Ziering’s vehicle.

Other bikers are seen surrounding the actor as four people started throwing punches at him after he appeared to knock the helmeted person to the ground.

A source told TMZ that Ziering’s vehicle may have been hit before the altercation turned violent.

Soon after, Ziering was seen running across a busy street and away from the scene of the incident with the helmeted and masked people still following him and attempting to get hits in on him.

One of the bikers even grabbed onto Ziering’s back as he ran for the sidewalk while another attempted to trip Ziering, but missed him entirely.

No one watching or taping the whole ordeal attempted to help the actor.

Ziering was eventually able to get away on the Hollywood Walk of Fame before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

According to TMZ, a police report has been taken and Ziering is listed as the victim.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department about the incident, but has not yet heard back.

