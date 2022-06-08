Expand / Collapse search
The name bank: Ikea baby name 'catalog' has more than 800 listings

By AP News Staff
Published 
Consumer
Associated Press
The Ikea logo sits on display at the main store in Oslo, Nor article

The Ikea logo sits on display at the main store in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, July 9, 2009. (Photo by Heidi Wideroe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Have you thought about Malm, Kivik or Trotten?

Swedish retailer Ikea is known for the distinctive names of its flat-pack home products. The company's Norway branch wants to use the brand's experience to help parents browsing the baby-naming department.

Ikea Norway has built "a name bank" with more than 800 listings available on its website. The names are drawn from ones Ikea has given to its furniture instead of product numbers since 1948.

"After all these years, (Ikea) has built up a large ‘catalog’ to pick from," Ikea Norway said in a statement.

Ikea names its products after Swedish towns, lakes and other geographical features, but also uses names that have traditionally gone to people.

The branch noted that while retailers saw "both a shortage of raw materials and challenges with delivery times" during the COVID-19 pandemic, "there is at least no shortage of children" in Norway.

The Scandinavian country registered the births of 56,060 babies last year, or 3,081 more than in 2020.

The increase creates "a challenge in finding unique names," Ikea Norway said.

In April, Ikea made permanent its buyback program for customers to return gently used furniture. The company has an online form you can fill out to get a quote listing the buyback value of the IKEA furniture item. You’ll have to bring the form to one of the store locations listed on their website.