Interstate 17 northbound reopens after closure near Sunset Point for a crash

Published  February 15, 2025 3:03pm MST
    • Interstate 17 northbound near Sunset Point was closed due to a crash.
    • There is no estimated time for reopening.

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - A crash on Interstate 17 northbound near Sunset Point caused a major traffic jam around 1:38 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The roadway was closed for travelers looking to go to Flagstaff and enjoy the recent snowfall at Snowbowl or the sledding hills in the area.

It reopened around 4:00 p.m.

READ MORE: Snowfall in parts of Northern Arizona amid drier-than-normal season

What's next:

Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and there were injured people being attended to.

The crash happened at milepost 253..

Map of where the crash happened:

The Source

  • Arizona Department of Transportation

