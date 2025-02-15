Interstate 17 northbound reopens after closure near Sunset Point for a crash

article

A crash on Interstate 17 northbound near Sunset Point caused a major traffic jam around 1:38 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The roadway was closed for travelers looking to go to Flagstaff and enjoy the recent snowfall at Snowbowl or the sledding hills in the area.

It reopened around 4:00 p.m.

What's next:

Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and there were injured people being attended to.

The crash happened at milepost 253..

Map of where the crash happened: