Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, cause of death revealed after unexpected passing

"Flashdance" singer Irene Cara’s official cause of death has been revealed.

The Pinellas County medical examiner’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Cara's cause of death was hypertension and high cholesterol, specifically arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes was also listed as a contributing factor in her death .

Irene Cara's official cause of death was hypertension and high cholesterol. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

Cara died in November of last year at her home in Largo, Florida, at the age of 63.

A statement was posted to her official Twitter account at the time by her publicist.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," the statement read.

"Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date," the statement concluded.

The post was signed by her publicist, Judith A. Moose, JM Media Group president.

1983 actress/ singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Cara initially rose to stardom after being cast in the 1980 musical "Fame."

Following the hit film, she was nominated for two Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Artist.

Then in 1983, Cara co-wrote and sang "Flashdance…What a Feeling" for the movie of the same name starring Jennifer Beals . The song became a number-one hit and earned Cara an Oscar for Best Original Song, as well as two Grammy Awards.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.

