Is Rihanna pregnant? Yes! Rihanna pregnancy confirmed after Super Bowl Half Time show speculation

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 7:42PM
Super Bowl
FOX 32 Chicago
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show article

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Is Rihanna pregnant??

That was the question blowing up the internet on Sunday as the singer performed at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Rihanna's outfit, her careful steps and a prominent belly led to widespread speculation online. And within an hour, a representative confirmed that she is indeed pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna had a baby boy in May 2022.

In 2022, Forbes named Rihanna the youngest self-made female billionaire after hitting the $1.4 billion net worth mark.

Rihanna, 34, appeared at number 21 on Forbes' annual self-made women list. The outlet estimated her net worth comes mostly from her music and cosmetics ventures.

Despite Rihanna getting her start in music, the majority of her money comes from her brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna owns 50% of Fenty Beauty, which reportedly brought in $550 million in 2020. She also owns a 30% stake in her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.