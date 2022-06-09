Expand / Collapse search
'It stinks:' Foul odor emanates from decomposing whale in Richmond

By Emma Goss
Published 
Updated 6:02AM
Offbeat & Unusual
KTVU FOX 2

Foul odor emanates from decomposing whale in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. - In response to numerous complaints from residents, the city of Richmond is attempting to remove a decomposing whale carcass from the Point Richmond shore.

The whale has caused quite an odor that nearby residents have been frustrated by for nearly two weeks. The city is looking at trying to bury the whale on the beach on Thursday. 

The Army Corps of Engineers first spotted the carcass of an adult gray whale in April in the waters near Alameda, and because it caused a navigational hazard for ferry boats, brought it to Brooks Island off the Richmond shores for it to decompose naturally and be a food source for other animals.

Unfortunately, the tides pulled it loose from where it was tethered, and it washed up on the shores of Waterline Beach between Seacliff Drive and Canal Boulevard over Memorial Day weekend.

 Since then, residents have endured what can only be described as an extremely foul odor.

"The whale has created a real problem in that it really does stink," said Michael Fallon, a Point Richmond resident. "I mean, to the point where if you're downwind of it, you're going to be gagging. It's a dead whale and dead whales stink."

One challenging aspect of this issue is the fact that the whale is so far into the decomposing process, it can’t be moved. 

The Army Corps of Engineers says towing it would cause the carcass to break into pieces, which is why they are suggesting burying it.  The timeline for when this is going to start is still to be determined. 

20220520_065658.jpg

A dead whale was spotted off Brooks Island in Richmond. May 20, 2022 Photo: Phillip Walton 