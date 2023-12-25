It's a white rhino Christmas: Meet Zoo Atlanta's newest bundle of joy

article

Zoo Atlanta proudly welcomes the newest addition to its family, a southern white rhinoceros calf born in a heartwarming Christmas holiday surprise. The newborn calf is the first southern white rhinoceros to be born in Atlanta and is the third offspring to proud 22-year-old mother Kiazi.

The gender of the calf has not been determined, but veterinarians say it is healthy. The team continues to monitor the mother and calf. They will allow the pair to bond before being brought back into the public rhino habitat.

The birth, which happened on Christmas Eve, was a long time coming. White rhino pregnancies span between 16 and 18 months, and their newborns rank among the largest terrestrial mammal infants, weighing an impressive 100 to 150 pounds at birth.

The father, 12-year-old Mumbles, met Kiazi in early 2022 after her relocation from another Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited organization. Their union was recommended by the AZA White Rhino Species Survival Plan® (SSP), an initiative in which Zoo Atlanta actively participates.

Raymond B. King, President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta, expressed the institution's elation, stating, "The Zoo Atlanta family is beyond excited about the birth of Kiazi’s calf. This birth has been long-awaited news for many months. We have had many exciting developments in our rhino population over the past year."

The birth is not only a cause for celebration but also an opportunity for education and conservation. As King emphasizes, "If there is a special connection that our members and guests can make with Kiazi and her calf, this is a connection that can translate to conservation action. All rhino species are currently in peril, and as stewards of this brand-new ambassador here in Atlanta, we also have a responsibility to do all we can to raise awareness of the status of wild rhinos."

The birth of this calf is a rare occurrence at Zoo Atlanta, with only one other rhino calf, an eastern black rhino, born in 2013 in the institution's 134-year history.

Adding to the excitement, Zoo Atlanta expanded its rhino family in October 2023 with the arrival of Dakari, a 17-year-old female, also as part of the White Rhino SSP recommendation. The plan is to introduce Dakari, Kiazi, and the newborn to Mumbles in 2024.

Southern white rhinos, despite their name, are not white. The designation is believed to originate from the Afrikaans word "wyd," meaning "wide," a reference to the shape of their upper lips. They are classified as Near Threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to excessive poaching.