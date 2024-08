article

From GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance's campaign stop in Arizona to the sentence a man has received for killing his girlfriend, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

1. JD Vance in the Valley

Featured article

2. Kamala Harris to visit Arizona

Featured article

3. Who won the primary for your Congressional district?

Featured article

5. Incumbent Maricopa County Attorney loses party primary

Featured article

4. Man who killed his girlfriend sentenced

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight