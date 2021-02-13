'Jeepers Bandits': 3 men arrested, accused of robbing Phoenix and Glendale businesses

article

Three men have been arrested in connection to a string of armed robberies in Glendale and Phoenix.

Noel Aragon, 22, Dakota Jones, 20, and Justin Krause, 20, were arrested, the FBI said on Feb. 18.

The men are suspected of robbing six businesses in late November and early December. Five were smoke shops, and one was a Cold Stone Creamery.

The FBI nicknamed the group the "Jeepers Bandits" because one of them resembles Shaggy from "Scooby-Doo."

The suspects reportedly posed as customers, brandished guns, and demanded money during the robberies.

