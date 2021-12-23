Jewish house of worship in San Jose goes up in flames, Torahs spared

The Chabad house, a Jewish place of study and worship, went up in flames this week, but fortunately, the Torahs were spared.

Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld, the executive director of The Chabad House in the Almaden neighborhood of San Jose, posted on Facebook that his group's synagogue was severely damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

He wrote that some lit a fire in the carport area, which took over the entire building.

The fire department is investigating, he said, whether this was an intentional act or not.

He posted pictures of the damaged building, the school room and the study areas.

But thankfully, he said, that some holy books, including Torah scrolls, were recovered.

He said a community member started a GoFundMe so that they can rebuild.

Ponti Manolides has already donated to the fund, writing on the fundraising page: "I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your synogogue; your congregation is in my prayers. I hope you will be able to rebuild quickly and feel supported by the Almaden community!"

Chabad is an Orthodox Hasidic movement within Judaism and is best-known for its outreach activities. There are Chabad houses all over the world.

