Jho Low, Pras indicted for back-channel lobbying

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
13
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Jho Low, Pras indicted for back-channel lobbying

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Pras and Jho Low article

According to the Department of Justice, Jho Low and former Fugees member Prakazrel “Pras” Michel attempted to influence the Trump administration to drop an investigation into Jho Low and others with ties to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) com

Expand

WASHINGTON - A federal grand jury has indicted Malaysian businessman Jho Low and former Fugees member Prakazrel "Pras" Michel for an unregistered, back-channel lobbying campaign.

According to the Department of Justice, the two attempted to influence the Trump administration to drop an investigation into Jho Low and others with ties to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) company.

Under the direction of Low and the vice minister of public security for China, the two are alleged to have conspired with Elliot Broidy, Nickie Lum Davis and others to lobby to have 1MDB’s embezzlement investigation and forfeiture proceeding dropped and to have a Chinese dissident sent back to China.

They also face charges for conspiracy to commit money laundering related to foreign influence campaigns.

The District of Columbia previously charged Michel, 48, and Low, 39, for allegedly orchestrating and concealing a foreign and conduit contribution scheme. They’re accused of funneling millions of Low’s dollars into the U.S. presidential election — purportedly as legitimate campaign contributions while hiding the true source of the money.

RELATED: Ex-Fugees rapper charged in campaign finance case

If convicted, Low faces a maximum penalty of five to 10 years in prison per count.

Michel, who also faces witness tampering and conspiracy to make false statements to banks charges, faces a range of penalties from five to 20 years in prison per count.

A federal judge will determine any sentencing after considering the national sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

This story was reported from Atlanta.