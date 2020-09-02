Judge rules for Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell cases to be tried together

article

An Idaho judge has ruled to combine the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell cases into one case - the latest update to a missing children's case that came to a tragic end back in June.

Judge Steven Boyce said he made the ruling based on Daybell and Vallow sharing a common plan linked to the couple's allegations. This move would also prevent holding duplicate trials with the same witnesses, according to the judge.

Prosecutor Rob Wood had argued the cases should be joined together as Daybell and Vallow both face charges of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, court documents showed on Sept 2.

Advertisement

Lori Vallow's kids, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, went missing in 2019, revealing a complicated sequence of events related to the death of Lori's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

The kids had moved from Chandler, Arizona with their mother and were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho.

JJ and Tylee's remains were found on Chad Daybell's property in June 2020. Daybell pled not guilty on all charges of conspiracy and concealment of evidence, and his trial date was set for January 11 to 29 next year.

Madison County had set a trial date for January 2021 for Lori Vallow as well, who is facing two counts of conspiracy.

Read more about the Rexburg case here.

Continuing Coverage

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP