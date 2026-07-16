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'Jurassic Park' star's cause of death revealed; "armed and dangerous" suspect sought l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 16, 2026 9:49 AM MST
Published July 16, 2026 9:49 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Getty Images; Mohave County Sheriff; KSAZ-TV)

From new details on the death of a "Jurassic Park" star to the search for an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted for attempted murder, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 16.

1. Child dies in south Phoenix, investigation underway

Featured

Boy dies after parent finds him unresponsive inside car in south Phoenix
article

Boy dies after parent finds him unresponsive inside car in south Phoenix

A child has died after his parent discovered him inside a vehicle near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

2. New details on Sam Neill's death

Featured

Sam Neill's cause of death revealed
article

Sam Neill's cause of death revealed

Sam Neill's agent said he is releasing the "Jurassic Park" actor's cause of death to correct news reports "which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods."

3. "Armed and dangerous" suspect sought: Have you seen him?

Featured

Mohave County attempted murder suspect wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous'
article

Mohave County attempted murder suspect wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Silent Witness is offering up to $1,000 for information on an attempted murder suspect in Arizona.

4. Man allegedly stole over $150K from disabled friend

Featured

Scottsdale man indicted for allegedly defrauding disabled best friend
article

Scottsdale man indicted for allegedly defrauding disabled best friend

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is prosecuting a 61-year-old man accused of exploiting a vulnerable adult's Medicaid and Social Security benefits over a 14-year period.

5. Deadly shooting investigation at north Phoenix short-term rental

Featured

Man dies after being shot at party inside north Phoenix home
article

Man dies after being shot at party inside north Phoenix home

A man died at the hospital after police say he was shot on July 16 during a party at a home near 28th Street and Shea Boulevard.

A look at today's weather

Storm risk increasing across Arizona
Storm risk increasing across Arizona

Storm risk increasing across Arizona

Statewide flood watches are active on Thursday. Southern Arizona is at high risk for flash flooding, and Phoenix storm chances will rise by the evening.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews