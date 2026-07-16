'Jurassic Park' star's cause of death revealed; "armed and dangerous" suspect sought l Morning News Brief

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From new details on the death of a "Jurassic Park" star to the search for an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted for attempted murder, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 16.

1. Child dies in south Phoenix, investigation underway

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2. New details on Sam Neill's death

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3. "Armed and dangerous" suspect sought: Have you seen him?

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4. Man allegedly stole over $150K from disabled friend

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5. Deadly shooting investigation at north Phoenix short-term rental

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