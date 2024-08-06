Kamala Harris picks running mate; Sedona Police controversy | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Kamala Harris' presidential campaign reveals their choice for a running mate; a controversy involving Sedona's police department, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 6.
1. Kamala Harris chooses running mate
Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
2. Who is Tim Walz?
3. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly responds to Harris' running mate pick
Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November.
4. Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool
A Phoenix couple was in for a shock when the pool they booked on an app turned out to be a fraudulent listing. The couple found out when Glendale Police arrived with their guns drawn.
5. Police controversy in Sedona
Multiple complaints were filed against Sedona's Police Chief, Stephanie Foley. Now the deputy chief who accused Foley of creating a hostile work environment has been fired after a separate investigation into his own conduct.
Today's weather
We could see blowing dust in the Phoenix area today, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain in the 110s.