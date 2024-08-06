Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 1:09 PM MST until TUE 1:45 PM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County, Coconino County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Central Phoenix, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, East Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Gila Bend, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Kamala Harris picks running mate; Sedona Police controversy | Morning News Brief

By
Published  August 6, 2024 9:29am MST
PHOENIX - Kamala Harris' presidential campaign reveals their choice for a running mate; a controversy involving Sedona's police department, and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 6.

1. Kamala Harris chooses running mate

Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate
Tim Walz picked as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

2. Who is Tim Walz?

Who is Tim Walz, Minnesota’s governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate?
Who is Tim Walz, Minnesota’s governor and Kamala Harris’ running mate?

Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

3. Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly responds to Harris' running mate pick

Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick | 2024 Election
Mark Kelly issues statement on Kamala Harris' running mate pick | 2024 Election

Mark Kelly, who is one of Arizona's two senators, was considered to be among a pool of candidates being considered as Kamala Harris' running mate in November.

4. Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool

Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn
Couple accidentally books fraudulent listing for a pool; Glendale Police arrive with guns drawn

A Phoenix couple was in for a shock when the pool they booked on an app turned out to be a fraudulent listing. The couple found out when Glendale Police arrived with their guns drawn.

5. Police controversy in Sedona

Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior
Sedona PD deputy chief fired after voicing concerns over chief’s alleged behavior

Multiple complaints were filed against Sedona's Police Chief, Stephanie Foley. Now the deputy chief who accused Foley of creating a hostile work environment has been fired after a separate investigation into his own conduct.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Hot temps expected today; blowing dust possible
Arizona weather forecast: Hot temps expected today; blowing dust possible

We could see blowing dust in the Phoenix area today, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain in the 110s.