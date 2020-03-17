Kemp: Quarantine site nears completion in Monroe County

A coronavirus isolation site is nearing completion.

Last week, Governor Kemp announced land behind the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Monroe County would be cleared for the effort.

“That space, if the weather holds should be up and running with trailers by the end of the week,” says Governor Brian Kemp. "It is being done relatively fast."

SEE ALSO: Drive-through coronavirus testing site to open in Cobb County

Crews have been clearing trees and laying slabs of concrete in a remote area.

Once completed, it will house 20 trailers for people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have the ability to self-isolate.