Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:18 PM MST until THU 3:15 AM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
5
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until WED 9:45 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Key West’s Fantasy Fest is on but no parade or street fair

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press
GETTY-Key-West-Fantasy-Fest article

A float passes through the streets during the Fantasy Fest Masquerade parade October 27, 2007 in Key West, Florida. The ten day costuming and masking festival ends Sunday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - An annual celebration of debauchery and outrageous costumed parties in the Florida Keys is canceling its famous parade this year due to the state’s surge in COVID-19 cases, but events connected to the 42-year-old festival are still being held, according to planners.

The Fantasy Fest parade and a street fair in Key Fest slated for the end of October have been canceled because of the pandemic, and a masquerade march through the city’s Old Town section has been put on hold until organizers can determine that it’s safe to hold, Nadene Grossman Orr, the festival’s director said in a statement earlier this week.

Attendees of the adult-oriented festival are being asked to be fully vaccinated and they should come prepared with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and face masks, she said.

GettyImages-1183247568.jpg

Sue D'Antonio of Big Pine Key, Fla., dances and prances in her "Pearl of the Sea" costume in the Fantasy Fest Parade October 30, 1999 in Key West. The parade, which attracted more than 50,000 celebrants, was the climactic event of the 10-day Key West

Expand
GettyImages-77536147.jpg

People react to a float passing through the streets as they participating in the Fantasy Fest Masquerade parade October 27, 2007 in Key West, Florida. The ten day costuming and masking festival ends Sunday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Expand

"We cannot look into the future, but we can certainly see what is happening in our community today, and the impact that the new variant of COVID-19 has made," Grossman Orr said. "Fantasy Fest – will look different this year but it is not canceled!"

In pre-pandemic times, the 10-day festival attracted as many as 75,000 visitors each year around Halloween for dozens of adult parties, costumed marches, street fairs, and balls. The highlight of the festival was the Fantasy Fest parade, a Mardi Gras-worthy procession of floats, as well as costumed and often scantily dressed revelers.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. 