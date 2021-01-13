Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB to determine 'probable cause' on Feb. 9

article

Thirteen days before the one-year mark of Kobe Bryant’s death, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Wednesday that it plans to hold a virtual meeting "to determine the probable cause" of the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

Federal investigators are set to discuss the cause of the crash on Feb. 9.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, her teammate Alyssa Altobelli and her parents John and Keri, her teammate Payton Chester and her mother Sarah, assistant coach Christina Mauser, and pilot Arya Zobayan perished in a helicopter crash on what was a foggy morning in Southern California on January 26, 2020.

The Bryants resided in Orange County and the NBA legend often used a helicopter to outsmart the notorious Los Angeles traffic and to spend more time with his family.

Nearly one year ago, the helicopter departed from Orange County's John Wayne Airport and was bound for the Camarillo Airport. The teen girls were scheduled to participate in a basketball tournament at what was then called the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Bryant’s assistant Cate Brady revealed that he requested to move up the flight time by 45 minutes so he could watch another team play before his team was set to take the court.

For many sports fans, Bryant, also known as "Black Mamba" seemed immortal. He is often considered one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and was, and still is, considered a hero around the world. He is remembered equally for his remarkable skills on the court, as well as philanthropy off the court.

