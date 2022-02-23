LA County to allow businesses to make indoor masking optional for vaccinated customers

Indoor masking will soon be optional in Los Angeles County for those with proof of vaccination.

Los Angeles County Public Health announced starting Friday, February 25, establishments, businesses and/or venues will have the option to allow fully vaccinated customers and workers to unmask indoors if they can provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

The county's department of public health explained in a press release Wednesday that workers and/or customers who are not fully vaccinated or do not have proof of vaccination are required to provide a negative test and continue wearing masks indoors, except when actively eating or drinking. Customers must show a negative test taken within two days of entry if they use a PCR test, or one day if using an antigen test. Employees will be allowed to submit a negative test result every three days.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Los Angeles County Public Health also announced that establishments, businesses and/or venues that want to give fully vaccinated customers (but not employees) a choice to unmask indoors must adhere to the following guidelines:

1. Verify that 100% of customers (5 and older) prior to, or upon, entry to indoor spaces

Provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or

Provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 viral test result. Tests for customers must have been taken within two days of entry if a PCR test or one day if an antigen test.

2. Adhere to the following regarding customers and masking:

Fully vaccinated customers may be unmasked in the indoor setting.

Customers that are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a well-fitting mask while indoors (as required by the state), except when actively eating or drinking.

The county's department of public health mentioned in its announcement that individuals showing proof of full vaccination prior to entering can still choose to wear a mask indoors.

Below is a full copy of the updated guidelines issued by Los Angeles County Public Health regarding masking indoors for vaccinated individuals:

Wednesday's announcement comes just hours after Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the county would exempt vaccinated individuals from the current indoor mask mandate if the indoor spaces ask for proof of vaccination.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County to relax indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people

Heading into the start of the week, Los Angeles County was the only Southern California county to keep the indoor mask mandate. Governor Gavin Newsom's office allowed the statewide mask mandate to expire after February 15.

Prior to letting the mandate expire after February 15, Newsom's office brought back the statewide indoor mask requirement in December 2021 after the omicron variant cases surged across California. The state extended the mask mandate in January 2022 before announcing earlier in the month that it will expire after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California ends mask mandate, but not all counties are ditching masks

According to the governor's office, unvaccinated individuals will still be required to wear masks in indoor public settings. Californians, regardless of the county they live in, must still mask up in K-12 schools, public transportation and nursing homes.

As of Tuesday evening, Los Angeles County officials did not specify if the indoor mask mandate will eventually or soon be eliminated entirely for all Angelenos. County officials also did not specify what unvaccinated individuals can or can't do if they do not have proof of vaccination but area wearing masks.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.