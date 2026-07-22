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Latest Arizona Primary Election results; body cam released of viral Mill Avenue arrest l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 22, 2026 10:03 AM MST
Published July 22, 2026 10:03 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

From the latest results from the Arizona Primary Election to police releasing body-cam video of a controversial arrest on Mill Avenue, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 22.

1. Latest AZ Primary Election results

Featured

LIVE: 2026 Arizona Primary Election results
article

LIVE: 2026 Arizona Primary Election results

Get the latest 2026 Arizona primary election results as county officials continue to work around the clock to count votes.

2. Election workers still counting ballots

2026 Election: Remaining AZ Primary ballots being verified
2026 Election: Remaining AZ Primary ballots being verified

2026 Election: Remaining AZ Primary ballots being verified

The Maricopa County ballot tabulation center remains busy on Wednesday morning as workers continue to count the remaining ballots. FOX 10's Annalisa Pardo has the latest.

What we know:

The Maricopa County ballot tabulation center remains busy on Wednesday morning as workers continue to count the remaining ballots. Read more.

3. Body cam released of viral Mill Avenue arrest

Featured

Viral video shows Tempe cop 'strike' woman, PD says — bodycam released after police say she struck first
article

Viral video shows Tempe cop 'strike' woman, PD says — bodycam released after police say she struck first

A viral Mill Avenue arrest video sparked outrage online. Tempe PD has launched an internal probe and released full bodycam footage of the incident.

4. Funnel cloud spotted in Globe amid monsoon storms

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PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted in Globe as monsoon storms continue
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PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted in Globe as monsoon storms continue

Another round of severe weather is bringing heavy rainfall, potential flooding, and a confirmed funnel cloud to parts of eastern Arizona.

5. Man convicted of assault at ‘No Kings’ protest

Featured

Arizona man convicted after knocking elderly woman unconscious at 'No Kings' protest
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Arizona man convicted after knocking elderly woman unconscious at 'No Kings' protest

Jury convicts Arizona man who violently attacked elderly protesters, leaving a 66-year-old woman unconscious during a "No Kings" demonstration last Fourth of July.

A look at today's weather

Storm chances in High Country, extreme heat in Phoenix
Storm chances in High Country, extreme heat in Phoenix

Storm chances in High Country, extreme heat in Phoenix

Storm potential wanes in Phoenix over the next several days while lingering in the High Country.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews