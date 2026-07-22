Latest Arizona Primary Election results; body cam released of viral Mill Avenue arrest l Morning News Brief

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From the latest results from the Arizona Primary Election to police releasing body-cam video of a controversial arrest on Mill Avenue, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 22.

1. Latest AZ Primary Election results

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2. Election workers still counting ballots

What we know:

The Maricopa County ballot tabulation center remains busy on Wednesday morning as workers continue to count the remaining ballots. Read more.

3. Body cam released of viral Mill Avenue arrest

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4. Funnel cloud spotted in Globe amid monsoon storms

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5. Man convicted of assault at ‘No Kings’ protest

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A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast