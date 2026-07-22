Latest Arizona Primary Election results; body cam released of viral Mill Avenue arrest l Morning News Brief
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From the latest results from the Arizona Primary Election to police releasing body-cam video of a controversial arrest on Mill Avenue, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 22.
1. Latest AZ Primary Election results
2. Election workers still counting ballots
What we know:
The Maricopa County ballot tabulation center remains busy on Wednesday morning as workers continue to count the remaining ballots. Read more.