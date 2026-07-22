Seen on TV: July 22

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Wednesday, July 22, 2026

FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center

5255 E. Brown Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85205

https://funbox.com/mesaaz

Pioneer Living History Museum

3901 W. Pioneer Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85086

https://pioneeraz.org/

Desert Ridge’s Royal Splash Bash

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/district-splash-days4/

Smashburger

Tempe Marketplace

2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Suite 1155

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 894-3469

https://www.instagram.com/smashburger/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/1423TempeAZ/

https://smashburger.com/

Live-streamed video