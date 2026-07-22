Seen on TV: July 22
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Wednesday, July 22, 2026
FUNBOX Bounce & Party Center
- 5255 E. Brown Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85205
- https://funbox.com/mesaaz
Pioneer Living History Museum
- 3901 W. Pioneer Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85086
- https://pioneeraz.org/
Desert Ridge’s Royal Splash Bash
- Desert Ridge Marketplace
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- https://shopdesertridge.com/event/district-splash-days4/
Smashburger
- Tempe Marketplace
- 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Suite 1155
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- (480) 894-3469
- https://www.instagram.com/smashburger/?hl=en
- https://www.facebook.com/1423TempeAZ/
- https://smashburger.com/