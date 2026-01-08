Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
7
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Dripping Springs, Central La Paz, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Superior, West Pinal County
Freeze Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Superior, Globe/Miami, San Carlos, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area, White Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Latest on deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting; arrest made in AZ firefighter's death l Morning News Brief

By
Published  January 8, 2026 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (Getty Images; Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District)

From the latest on a deadly shooting involving immigration officers in Minneapolis to an arrest made in connection with a head-on crash that killed an Arizona firefighter, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 8.

1. Minneapolis ICE shooting latest

The backstory:

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, but local leaders dispute that claim.

What's next:

In the wake of the shooting, protests erupted, and Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

Read more

2. Update on crash that killed firefighter

Arrest made in crash that killed Timber Mesa firefighter

A Show Low woman has been arrested months after an Arizona firefighter was killed in a head-on crash.

The backstory:

Glenn Collins, a firefighter with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, was riding his motorcycle to work when he was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck last October.

Update:

Authorities say blood samples from the truck's driver showed "impairing substances" were in her system at the time of the crash and she was arrested.

Read more

3. Gabrielle Giffords shooting: 15 years later

Gabrielle Giffords shooting: 15 years later

Today marks the anniversary of the mass shooting outside a Tucson grocery store that wounded former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The backstory:

On Jan 8, 2011, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and 18 other people were shot while she spoke to her constituents outside a Tucson grocery store. Giffords survived the shooting, but six people were killed.

What they're saying:

On the 15th anniversary of the shooting, Giffords took to social media to reflect on the shooting.

"As I look back on the years since I was shot, I'm reminded of how much is possible when we reach across divides and find common purpose," she said. "I'll never stop fighting."

Read more

4. Valley city sued over deadly police shooting

Glendale sued over deadly police shooting

The City of Glendale is now the defendant in a lawsuit the stems from a deadly police shooting in January 2025. The shooting began as a domestic violence call, but the man who was shot and killed was not the suspect police were looking for.

What we know:

The city of Glendale is now the defendant in a lawsuit that stems from a deadly police shooting in January 2025. The shooting began as a domestic violence call, but the man who was shot and killed, Dillon Siebeck, was not the suspect police were looking for.

What they're saying:

"Dillon was unarmed and did not make verbal or physical threats to anyone or any property at any time," lawyers representing the victim's family said. "As Anderkin instructed ‘Angelo’ over the PA to keep his hands on his head, Officer Gonzales shot at Dillon twice with his assault rifle. Neither Officer Gonzales nor any other GPD officer gave Dillon a warning that they would shoot prior to Officer Gonzales firing at Dillon."

Read more

5. Inmates get new threads

Black-and-white striped uniforms return for Maricopa County inmates

Inmate in the Maricopa County Jail are sporting new uniforms, trading in the solid orange outfits for a more traditional style. FOX 10's Brian Webb learns more about the significance of the change.

What we know:

Maricopa County inmates have transitioned to traditional black-and-white striped uniforms, replacing the previous solid orange and infamous pink outfits.

Dig deeper:

The change is a security measure designed to make inmates more easily identifiable to the public and to distinguish them from state prisoners.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 1/8/26

More rain is on the way! A second storm is set to hit Arizona on Thursday, bringing more wet weather to the state.

Click here for full forecast

