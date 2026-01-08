Latest on deadly Minneapolis ICE shooting; arrest made in AZ firefighter's death l Morning News Brief

article

From the latest on a deadly shooting involving immigration officers in Minneapolis to an arrest made in connection with a head-on crash that killed an Arizona firefighter, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 8.

1. Minneapolis ICE shooting latest

The backstory:

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Federal officials claim the agent acted in self-defense, but local leaders dispute that claim.

What's next:

In the wake of the shooting, protests erupted, and Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes for the remainder of the week.

Read more

2. Update on crash that killed firefighter

The backstory:

Glenn Collins, a firefighter with the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, was riding his motorcycle to work when he was killed in a head-on crash with a pickup truck last October.

Update:

Authorities say blood samples from the truck's driver showed "impairing substances" were in her system at the time of the crash and she was arrested.

Read more

3. Gabrielle Giffords shooting: 15 years later

The backstory:

On Jan 8, 2011, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and 18 other people were shot while she spoke to her constituents outside a Tucson grocery store. Giffords survived the shooting, but six people were killed.

What they're saying:

On the 15th anniversary of the shooting, Giffords took to social media to reflect on the shooting.

"As I look back on the years since I was shot, I'm reminded of how much is possible when we reach across divides and find common purpose," she said. "I'll never stop fighting."

Read more

4. Valley city sued over deadly police shooting

What we know:

The city of Glendale is now the defendant in a lawsuit that stems from a deadly police shooting in January 2025. The shooting began as a domestic violence call, but the man who was shot and killed, Dillon Siebeck, was not the suspect police were looking for.

What they're saying:

"Dillon was unarmed and did not make verbal or physical threats to anyone or any property at any time," lawyers representing the victim's family said. "As Anderkin instructed ‘Angelo’ over the PA to keep his hands on his head, Officer Gonzales shot at Dillon twice with his assault rifle. Neither Officer Gonzales nor any other GPD officer gave Dillon a warning that they would shoot prior to Officer Gonzales firing at Dillon."

Read more

5. Inmates get new threads

What we know:

Maricopa County inmates have transitioned to traditional black-and-white striped uniforms, replacing the previous solid orange and infamous pink outfits.

Dig deeper:

The change is a security measure designed to make inmates more easily identifiable to the public and to distinguish them from state prisoners.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast