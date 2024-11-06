Latest General Election results; Trump leads Harris in Arizona l Morning News Brief

Many local races are still undecided as ballots continue to be counted the morning after Election Day; Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the presidential race and currently leads in Arizona; and more – here's a look at our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, November 6.

1. Many races still undecided

A Vote Here/Aqui sign is posted at a polling place at a church after the polls opened before sunrise on November 05, 2024, in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

We're tracking the latest Arizona General Election results as ballots continue to be counted on Wednesday morning. Read more here.

2. Trump leads Harris in Arizona

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump was elected as the 47th President of the United States, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, but Arizona's 11 electoral votes remain up for grabs. Read more here.

3. Deadly plane crash in Mesa

Five people were killed in a plane crash shortly after taking off from Falcon Field Airport near Greenfield and McKellips Roads, authorities said. Read more here.

4. Voters reject several props

The Associated Press is projecting a defeat for three Arizona ballot measures that deal with ballot initiatives, judicial terms, and tipped workers. Read more here.

5. Abortion rights ballot measure approved

Proposition 139, Arizona's abortion rights ballot measure, has been approved by voters, the Associated Press reports. Read more here.

Today's weather

A partly cloudy and cool Wednesday in the Valley with a high in the low-70s. Read more here.