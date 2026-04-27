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Latest on Nancy Guthrie search; armed suspect shot by Phoenix officers l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 27, 2026 10:20am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)

From the latest news on the search for Nancy Guthrie to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix that sent a woman to the hospital, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 27.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 86 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 86 latest updates

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 86 days.

2. Driver killed in fiery Phoenix crash

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1 dead after car slams into pole, bursts into flames in South Phoenix
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1 dead after car slams into pole, bursts into flames in South Phoenix

One person died in a single-vehicle fire near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road in South Phoenix on Sunday night.

3. Armed woman shot by police in east Phoenix

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Woman with knife shot by officers in Phoenix, police say
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Woman with knife shot by officers in Phoenix, police say

A woman has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by police on April 27 near 40th Street and Indian School Road.

4. Latest on White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

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Cole Allen: New details emerge in shooting investigation; suspect due in court Monday
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Cole Allen: New details emerge in shooting investigation; suspect due in court Monday

Cole Tomas Allen, the 31‑year‑old suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

5. "Enough is enough"

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First Lady Melania Trump says ABC should take a stand against Jimmy Kimmel's 'atrocious behavior'
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First Lady Melania Trump says ABC should take a stand against Jimmy Kimmel's 'atrocious behavior'

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday urged ABC executives to  "take a stand" against late night host Jimmy Kimmel and his "hateful" language he referred to her as "an expectant widow" days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was interrupted by a suspected attempted assassin.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/27/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/27/26

We'll stay cool on Monday in the Valley before temps warm up later this week.

Click here for full forecast

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