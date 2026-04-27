Latest on Nancy Guthrie search; armed suspect shot by Phoenix officers l Morning News Brief

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From the latest news on the search for Nancy Guthrie to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix that sent a woman to the hospital, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 27.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

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2. Driver killed in fiery Phoenix crash

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3. Armed woman shot by police in east Phoenix

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4. Latest on White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

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5. "Enough is enough"

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A look at today's weather

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