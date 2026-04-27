Latest on Nancy Guthrie search; armed suspect shot by Phoenix officers l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Getty Images; KSAZ-TV)
From the latest news on the search for Nancy Guthrie to an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix that sent a woman to the hospital, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 27.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search
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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for 86 days.
2. Driver killed in fiery Phoenix crash
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One person died in a single-vehicle fire near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road in South Phoenix on Sunday night.
3. Armed woman shot by police in east Phoenix
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A woman has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by police on April 27 near 40th Street and Indian School Road.
4. Latest on White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting
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Cole Tomas Allen, the 31‑year‑old suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.
5. "Enough is enough"
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First Lady Melania Trump on Monday urged ABC executives to "take a stand" against late night host Jimmy Kimmel and his "hateful" language he referred to her as "an expectant widow" days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was interrupted by a suspected attempted assassin.
A look at today's weather
We'll stay cool on Monday in the Valley before temps warm up later this week.
Click here for full forecast