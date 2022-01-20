Little Miss Nobody: Investigators hope DNA can help identify girl whose body was found over 60 years ago

Cold case investigators with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are working with a forensic lab in Texas, with hopes that advanced DNA testing can lead to the identification of a girl known as ‘Little Miss Nobody.’

The woman was found dead over 60 years ago, and the discovery of her body left a community shaken.

"Little girl, between three and five years old, found partially buried in the desert back in 1960," said Lt. Tom Boelts with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were found in an area called Sand Wash Creek in Congress, Ariz. on July 31, 1960. Investigators believe her remains had been burned one to two weeks before she was found. The cause of death was listed as ‘undetermined yet suspicious,’ and it was ruled a homicide.

Lt. Boelts said the case made no progress until 2018, when authorities exhumed her body to get a DNA sample.

"When you have remains that are that old, at that time the best sample we were able to get was an incomplete sample," said Lt. Boelts.

Now, YCSO has partnered with Othram Inc. for use of their private forensic lab. A better sample, as well as better technology, may be key, as Lt. Boelts says Familial DNA could lead investigators to a close relative of the victim.

"Hopefully, we’ll be able to if we get them identified. Through that familial database, they'll be able to call us and be able to tell us the background story on what happened to her, and how she ended up out there," said Lt. Boelts.

