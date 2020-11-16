Local businesses hope Phoenix residents can shop local during the holiday season

Christmas is right around the corner, which means many have started holiday shopping.

According to a Visa study, 60% of Americans plan to do the majority of their shopping with local retailers.

"During this holiday season, rethink where you are shopping," said Chandler Chamber of Commerce CEO Terri Kimble. "I know online is really convenient, but let it go and pick up at their front door. They are right here in our community and they need our help right now."

While many big-box retailers have been able to weather the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses have not.

"It’s probably every small business owner's nightmare," said Jacy Boyack, who owns Citrus Massage.

Boyack has closed up shop several times to keep her employees and customers safe.

"We canceled over 120 appointments, but it was definitely the necessary and right decision for us at that time," said Boyack.

Boyack says, unfortunately, it costs money to keep the doors closed. Being fully open now, they’re in the process of working their way back. Shes says now more than ever, she’s hoping people will keep their money local this Christmas. The best way to do that, buy a gift card at your favorite spot.

"You might not be comfortable coming in for a massage right now. You may not want to go to that bakery or your favorite boutique shop, but when you purchase a gift certificate that can be used at a later date you’re padding that small business. They can keep their lights on, they can pay their employees during a slower traffic time," said Boyack.

Typically for every $100 spent at a small business, about $68 stays in the local economy.