Loop 202 in Chandler shut down after crash involving overturned truck

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler have been shut down due to a crash involving an overturned truck, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

All traffic is being forced to exit at Price Road.

Authorities did not say if anyone was killed or injured in the collision.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

