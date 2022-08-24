Expand / Collapse search
Loop 202 in Chandler shut down after crash involving overturned truck

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 2:09PM
Traffic
CHANDLER, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway in Chandler have been shut down due to a crash involving an overturned truck, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

All traffic is being forced to exit at Price Road.

Authorities did not say if anyone was killed or injured in the collision.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

A crash closed the eastbound lanes of the Loop 202 at Price Road in Chandler, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Aug. 24.