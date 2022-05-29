Expand / Collapse search

Loop 202 in Tempe reopened after firefighters extinguish brush fire

By FOX 10 Staff
May 30, 2022 
Updated May 30, 2022 4:21AM
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - A brush fire sparked next to the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 in Tempe, sending heavy smoke over the area Sunday night.

The right two lanes of Loop 202 eastbound near McClintock Drive have been reopened.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control at around 9:30 p.m. 

No information was released on what caused the fire.

