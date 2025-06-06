Lori Daybell Trial Day 2: More witnesses to testify

The Brief Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial continues on Friday in a Phoenix courtroom. On Thursday, both sides presented their opening statements. Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.



The second and final Arizona trial of Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will resume in a Phoenix courtroom on Friday.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, both sides presented their opening statements. Prosecutor Treena Kay did not hold back.

"This defendant, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been charged with conspiracy to commit the first-degree murder of Brandon Boudreaux on October 2nd of 2019. The evidence in this case will prove to you beyond reasonable doubt that this defendant conspired with Alex Cox and others to kill Brandon," Kay said at one point. "At the end of this trial, the state will ask you all to hold this defendant accountable and find her guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder."

Just like in her first Arizona trial, Daybell is representing herself. She was met with multiple objections during her opening statement.

"I want you to look carefully and determine if this event was a crime at all. Did a shooting actually occur? Only Brandon claims that it did. Only Brandon names me and Alex," Daybell said at one point.

Boudreaux, Daybell's ex-nephew-in-law, took the stand. He was emotional at times, saying Daybell influenced his then-wife Melani Pawlowski to divorce him over false allegations.

"I texted Lori and Charles, and tried to call both of them to discuss it with them because I wanted them to understand the gravity," Boudreaux said. "This is my family. This is my kids. Changes the rest of their lives, you know? It's not just whatever was going on for those two."

The backstory:

Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

What you can do:

