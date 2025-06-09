Lori Daybell Trial Day 3: Witness testimony continues

The Brief Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial continues on June 9 in Phoenix. Last week, opening statements were heard and Daybell was briefly removed from court following a fiery exchange with the judge. Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.



The second and final Arizona trial of Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will continue on Monday morning in Phoenix.

Gilbert Police Officer Ryan Pillar, the lead agent in the Brandon Boudreaux case, is expected to return to the stand.

What Happened Last Week:

The trial kicked off on Thursday with both sides presenting their opening statements.

Daybell's ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, also took the stand.

On Friday, Daybell was briefly removed from the courtroom after an intense exchange with the judge.

The backstory:

Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

Just like she did in her first Arizona trial, Daybell is representing herself.

What you can do:

You can watch live coverage of the trial on FOX 10's YouTube channel.