Lori Daybell Trial Day 3: Witness testimony continues

By
Updated  June 9, 2025 10:45am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
The Brief

    • Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial continues on June 9 in Phoenix.
    • Last week, opening statements were heard and Daybell was briefly removed from court following a fiery exchange with the judge.
    • Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.

PHOENIX - The second and final Arizona trial of Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," will continue on Monday morning in Phoenix.

Gilbert Police Officer Ryan Pillar, the lead agent in the Brandon Boudreaux case, is expected to return to the stand.

What Happened Last Week:

The trial kicked off on Thursday with both sides presenting their opening statements.

Daybell's ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, also took the stand.

Brandon Boudreaux testifies in Lori Vallow Daybell trial; she maintains innocence | On the Record

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum and Executive Producer George Obi break down opening statements of the final Lori Vallow Daybell trial. The first witness was Brandon Boudreaux, the victim of the case.

On Friday, Daybell was briefly removed from the courtroom after an intense exchange with the judge.

Judge orders deputy to remove Lori Daybell from courtroom

During day two of Lori Daybell's trial in Phoenix, outside the presence of a jury, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" demanded a hearing regarding Rule 404B after Judge Justin Beresky warned her about opening the door to details of her previous murder convictions. Daybell accused him of yelling at her and things got intense in the courtroom.

The backstory:

Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

Just like she did in her first Arizona trial, Daybell is representing herself.

What you can do:

You can watch live coverage of the trial on FOX 10's YouTube channel.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from Investigative Reporter Justin lum and a FOX 10 report on June 6, 2025.

