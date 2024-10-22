Lori Vallow case: Judge grants motion for mental evaluation; Arizona trial vacated

article

The Brief A judge has granted Lori Vallow's request for a mental competency evaluation. Vallow's upcoming murder trial in Arizona has been vacated. In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband.



Lori Vallow's upcoming murder trial in Arizona has been vacated after a judge granted her request for a full mental competency evaluation.

Vallow's defense lawyer filed a motion for what is known as a "Rule 11 evaluation." On Oct. 21, Vallow's motion was granted.

According to the Maricopa County Superior Court's website, under Rule 11, the Forensic Services Division evaluates defendants for competency in criminal cases.

"Judge Justin Beresky grants Lori Vallow’s motion for full Rule 11 evaluation. Two qualified mental health experts will be appointed to examine and evaluate Vallow. Her February trial is now vacated as this case moves to Rule 11 commissioner’s court for further hearings," FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum wrote on X.

In Arizona, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux. Initially, the trial was scheduled for Aug. 1, but a judge later decided to push the trial to Feb. 24, 2025, despite Vallow not waiving her right to a speedy trial.

Vallow was extradited to Arizona in November 2023, months after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her two youngest children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring in the murder of Tammy Daybell. Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell, who is Vallow's current husband.