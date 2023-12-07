Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' set to be arraigned in Phoenix

The woman known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is set to be arraigned in Phoenix on Dec. 7, a week after she was extradited back to Arizona from Idaho.

Vallow, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole by an Idaho court in July 2023 for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiring to kill Chad Daybell's first wife, is facing two other murder charges in a trail of death that began in Arizona.

In Arizona, Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler and planning the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, her niece's ex-husband in Gilbert. In both 2019 shootings, investigators say Vallow's late brother, Alex Cox, was the suspect, following his sister's determination that the victims were dark spirits.

Months before Charles was killed, he told Gilbert officers that his wife was mentally ill, and believed she was a goddess preparing for the second coming of Christ.

"She needs help. She needs some serious help. I want her to get help. I'm worried about her," Charles said.

J.J. Vallow's grandfather, Larry Woodcock, said previously that he is ready for justice here in the Valley.

"All we can do for now is hope that that continues, and that Lori is found guilty on the charges that she has been presented with," Woodcock said.

Daybell, meanwhile, is set to go on trial in April 2024 for the murders of Vallow's two children, and his first wife.

(FOX 10 will be streaming Vallow's arraignment)