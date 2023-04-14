Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow trial: Full-length audio files from inside the courtroom

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Since cameras are not allowed inside the Boise, Idaho courtroom during the trial of Lori Vallow, the Arizona mother accused of killing her kids, the court in Ada County has made audio recordings of proceedings available.

Lori was once known as an all-American mother and a devout Mormon. How did this persona transform into a murder suspect?

Left: Tylee Ryan & JJ Vallow (Getty) Right: Lori Vallow

She's facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her kids JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, followed by two more counts of conspiracy to commit the murders of her children. Prosecutors will also argue that she conspired with her husband, Daybell, in the murder of his first wife Tammy Daybell.

The official start of the trial began April 10 after a week of jury selection.

We will add the files as they become available throughout the trial.

Click the links below for more coverage on this case:

April 12: Law enforcement takes the stand

Lori Vallow trial: Full audio of Idaho law enforcement testimonies (April 12)

Three witnesses took the stand, all of them representing different law enforcement agencies in Idaho. Vallow is accused of murdering her two children after moving them from Arizona to Rexburg.

April 11: Graphic testimonies heart

Lori Vallow trial: Full audio of graphic testimonies (April 11)

Warning for viewers, what was seen and heard was extremely graphic. Lori sat in court with her arms crossed, looking away from the projector screen on April 11. Two days into the official start of the trial. Photos were shown of JJ Vallow wrapped in duct tape across his arms and his head with a plastic bag that had to be cut off.

April 10: Opening statements

Lori Vallow trial: Full audio of opening statements (April 10)

Lori Vallow and her defense sat on the left side of the courtroom facing the judge at a 90-degree angle during the first official day of the trial in Boise, Idaho on April 10. FOX 10's Justin Lum was in the second row right behind the sketch artist, with a clear view of Lori.

