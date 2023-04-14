Lori Vallow trial: Full-length audio files from inside the courtroom

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Since cameras are not allowed inside the Boise, Idaho courtroom during the trial of Lori Vallow, the Arizona mother accused of killing her kids, the court in Ada County has made audio recordings of proceedings available.

Lori was once known as an all-American mother and a devout Mormon. How did this persona transform into a murder suspect?

Left: Tylee Ryan & JJ Vallow (Getty) Right: Lori Vallow

She's facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her kids JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, followed by two more counts of conspiracy to commit the murders of her children. Prosecutors will also argue that she conspired with her husband, Daybell, in the murder of his first wife Tammy Daybell.

The official start of the trial began April 10 after a week of jury selection.

We will add the files as they become available throughout the trial.

