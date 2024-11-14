Lori Vallow trial latest; family searches for answers after man's death | Nightly Roundup

From a family's search for answers after a man was found dead in a Wittmann area wash to the latest update in ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 14, 2024.

1. Family wants justice after man was found dead in wash

21-year-old Forest Redding's body was found in a wash near 227th Avenue and Patton Road in Wittmann. No arrests have been made as of today. Read More

2. Lori Vallow refused to show up for competency hearing

Vallow was originally set to appear in court for a competency hearing today. Prosecutors accused Vallow's lawyers of advising her to not cooperate with court-appointed experts. Read More

3. Goodwill donation prompted bomb squad response

Police say the donated item appeared to be an "old military style mortar." Read More

4. Bill to raise Social Security benefits for some passes U.S. House

The bipartisan bill would expand benefits for workers who are also eligible for other pensions. Read More

5. Suspect in deadly Phoenix assault case pleads guilty

Jake Kelly

The suspect, identified as Cory Young, pleaded guilty to hindering the investigation into the death of Jake Kelly (pictured). Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight