Luke Air Force Base reveals major renovations to its Base Exchange

Service members and their families have a new and improved place to shop at Luke Air Force Base after the Base Exchange recently underwent a multi-million dollar renovation.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, it was time for shoppers to see their new and improved exchange at the base.

The 45-year-old building underwent a $9.8 million renovation from floor to ceiling.

"All of the stuff that you cant see keep people comfortable," says Colonel Ryan Richardson, referring to a new roof, electrical wiring, a heating and air conditioning unit and more.

He says they were glad to be able to offer these improvements for about 100,000 people who can shop there, and the customers are appreciative.

"You’ve got everything here. You’ve got the food court, now we have a dentist here, car rental place here, an eyeglass place here. Pretty much a one-stop-shop. There’s a commissary next door. When I lived on base, I walked over here with the kids, that’s what you did during the day," Richardson said.

The renovation was funded by the Air Force and the Base Exchange.

