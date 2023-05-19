Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: May 19-22

Heads up! If you're hitting the Valley freeways this weekend, there will be some major closures on I-10, I-17 and the U.S. 60.

I-10

Interstate 10 will be narrowed down to one lane in both directions near the Miller Road interchange in Buckeye for a widening project.

When: Saturday from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-

I-10 will be narrowed down to one lane in both directions near the Watson Road interchange.

When: Sunday from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-17

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue for a pavement improvement project.

Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

Drivers can use eastbound Loop 101 Pima to southbound State Route 51 to access downtown Phoenix

Southbound I-17 drivers can exit ahead of the closure and use southbound 19th or 35th Avenues.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-alert

US 60

Westbound U.S. 60 will be closed between the Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Stapley Drive for a pavement improvement project.

Westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Crismon and Ellsworth Roads will be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: