Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: May 5-8

Here's the latest round of Phoenix-area freeway closures on I-10, I-17, US 60 and Loop 303.

I-10

Interstate 10 westbound will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass

All Loop 202 EB and WB ramps to I-10 WB

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take US 60 or Loop 202 westbound to get around the closure.

Loop 202 South Mountain west and northbound to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue

-

I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and State Route 85.

Expect the following closures at times:

Ramps connecting I-10 and SR 85

On- and off-ramp closures at the I-10 interchanges at Miller and Watson

When: 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

I-17

I-17 northbound will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-17 NB on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue

When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Try exiting early and using 19th or 35th Avenue to get around. SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound can also be used to get around the closure.

-

The southbound HOV lane will be closed between Peoria and Dunlap for light rail construction.

When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

US 60

In Mesa, the westbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between the Loop 202 "SuperRedTan" interchange and Greenfield Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 202 ramps to US 60 westbound

US 60 WB on-ramp at Ellsworth Road

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

-

US 60 eastbound will be restricted to two lanes between Greenfield and Power roads. Expect on- and off-ramp closures in the area.

When: 5 a.m. - noon Sunday

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

-

Loop 303 eastbound will be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for new interchange construction.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking Lake Pleasant Parkway northbound to SR 74 eastbound to get around the closure.