Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: May 5-8
Here's the latest round of Phoenix-area freeway closures on I-10, I-17, US 60 and Loop 303.
I-10
Interstate 10 westbound will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
The following ramps will be closed:
- I-10 WB on-ramp at Wild Horse Pass
- All Loop 202 EB and WB ramps to I-10 WB
When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday
Alternate routes:
- Loop 202 Santan eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take US 60 or Loop 202 westbound to get around the closure.
- Loop 202 South Mountain west and northbound to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue
I-10 will also be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Watson Road and State Route 85.
Expect the following closures at times:
- Ramps connecting I-10 and SR 85
- On- and off-ramp closures at the I-10 interchanges at Miller and Watson
When: 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday
I-17
I-17 northbound will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road for a pavement improvement project.
The following ramps will be closed:
- I-17 NB on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue
When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate route: Try exiting early and using 19th or 35th Avenue to get around. SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound can also be used to get around the closure.
The southbound HOV lane will be closed between Peoria and Dunlap for light rail construction.
When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
US 60
In Mesa, the westbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between the Loop 202 "SuperRedTan" interchange and Greenfield Road for a pavement improvement project.
The following ramps will be closed:
- Loop 202 ramps to US 60 westbound
- US 60 WB on-ramp at Ellsworth Road
When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.
US 60 eastbound will be restricted to two lanes between Greenfield and Power roads. Expect on- and off-ramp closures in the area.
When: 5 a.m. - noon Sunday
Loop 303
Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction.
When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday
Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.
Loop 303 eastbound will be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 for new interchange construction.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday - 5 a.m. Monday
Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking Lake Pleasant Parkway northbound to SR 74 eastbound to get around the closure.