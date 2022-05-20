Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for May 20-23

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions for May 20-23

PHOENIX - Drivers should plan ahead this weekend as a number of closures and restrictions will be in effect across Phoenix-area freeways for repairs and improvement projects.

US 60

The westbound lanes of the US 60 freeway will remain closed between the Loop 101 and McClintock Drive as crews continue to repair pavement damaged by a water main break.

Alternate routes

  • Westbound US 60 traffic will detour to the northbound or southbound Loop 101.
  • Northbound Loop 101 traffic can detour onto the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain approaching Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or downtown Phoenix.
  • Traffic detouring to the southbound Loop 101 can use westbound Loop 202 Santan to connect with Interstate 10 in Chandler.

The westbound US 60 Superstition will be closed overnight between Goldfield and Meridian Roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

Alternate routes

  • Eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Meridian Road to return to the westbound US 60.

The eastbound US 60 Superstition will be closed overnight between Meridian and Goldfield Roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

Alternate routes

  • Eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Goldfield Road to return to the eastbound US 60.

I-10

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the Loop 202 South Mountain and 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.

Both Interstate 17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack will be closed. The northbound Loop 202 ramps, including the HOV ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-10. The eastbound I-10 HOV on-ramp at 79th Avenue will also be closed.

Alternate routes

  • Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to the southbound Loop 202. Drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.
  • The westbound I-10 ramp to the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Alternate routes

  • Drivers can use the westbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to the southbound Loop 202.
  • Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near Ray Road on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and the off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed.
  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramp from northbound 40th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for improvement work.

Alternate routes

  • The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

I-17

Greenway Road will be closed in both directions approaching I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the regional drainage system project. All I-17 on- and off-ramps will be closed at Greenway Road.

Alternate routes

  • Drivers can use Bell or Cactus Roads for alternate east-west routes. Drivers can also use 19th or 35th Avenues as north-south alternate routes.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation news