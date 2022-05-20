Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for May 20-23

Drivers should plan ahead this weekend as a number of closures and restrictions will be in effect across Phoenix-area freeways for repairs and improvement projects.

US 60

The westbound lanes of the US 60 freeway will remain closed between the Loop 101 and McClintock Drive as crews continue to repair pavement damaged by a water main break.

Alternate routes

Westbound US 60 traffic will detour to the northbound or southbound Loop 101.

Northbound Loop 101 traffic can detour onto the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain approaching Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or downtown Phoenix

Traffic detouring to the southbound Loop 101 can use westbound Loop 202 Santan to connect with Interstate 10 in Chandler

The westbound US 60 Superstition will be closed overnight between Goldfield and Meridian Roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

Alternate routes

Eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Meridian Road to return to the westbound US 60.

The eastbound US 60 Superstition will be closed overnight between Meridian and Goldfield Roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

Alternate routes

Eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail to Goldfield Road to return to the eastbound US 60.

I-10

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the Loop 202 South Mountain and 19th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.

Both Interstate 17 ramps to eastbound I-10 at the Stack will be closed. The northbound Loop 202 ramps, including the HOV ramp, will be closed to eastbound I-10. The eastbound I-10 HOV on-ramp at 79th Avenue will also be closed.

Alternate routes

Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to the southbound Loop 202. Drivers can also exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street.

The westbound I-10 ramp to the southbound Loop 202 South Mountain will be closed Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Alternate routes

Drivers can use the westbound I-10 HOV lane ramp to the southbound Loop 202.

Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes near Ray Road on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Ray Road and the off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will be closed.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp from northbound 40th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for improvement work.

Alternate routes

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

I-17

Greenway Road will be closed in both directions approaching I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the regional drainage system project. All I-17 on- and off-ramps will be closed at Greenway Road.

Alternate routes

Drivers can use Bell or Cactus Roads for alternate east-west routes. Drivers can also use 19th or 35th Avenues as north-south alternate routes.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

