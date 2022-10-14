Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 14-17

Several Phoenix-area freeway closures and restrictions will go into effect this weekend, so watch out:

I-10

The westbound lanes on I-10 will be shut down between US 60 and State Route 143 near Sky Harbor starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 until 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17. This is for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Southbound State Route 143 will also be closed at I-10.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway

US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock, Rural and Mill

SR 143 SB on-ramp at University Drive

SR 143 NB off-ramp at University Drive (10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Sunday)

The southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10 westbound will stay open.

Alternate routes: I-10 westbound commuters can detour to US 60 eastbound, then get onto Loop 101 Price northbound before taking Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to get around the closure.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be restricted to two lanes between 48th Street and Broadway from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

In the Chandler area, the freeway will be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Loop 202 Santan and Riggs Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, as well as from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. This is for pavement sealing work.

All ramps between I-10 and Loop 202 Santan will be closed intermittently on Saturday, and ADOT says to expect closures for on- and off-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Riggs Road as well.

In Buckeye, the westbound lanes of the freeway will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-10 eastbound will also be narrowed to one lane between Watson and Verrado Way from 8 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The westbound on- and off-ramps at Watson Road will also be shut down from 9 p.m. Friday until late November for interchange improvement work.

I-17

Interstate 17 southbound will be shut down between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 SB ramps to Loop 101 will be closed.

Alternate route: Traffic detoured off Pinnacle Peak Road can take 19th or 35th Avenue to get around the closure. Those seeking to go downtown or to Sky Harbor can instead try taking Loop 101 before getting on SR 51 southbound.

US 60

The eastbound US 60 ramp to Loop 101 southbound and the US 60 eastbound off-ramp at McClintock Drive will remain closed until Oct. 30.