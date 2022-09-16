Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 16-19

Multiple major closures are expected on Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, including on I-17, I-10, Loop 202 and Loop 101.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be shut down between Thunderbird Road and Yorkshire Drive from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 for pavement removal and sign work.

Additionally, the freeway will be narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Dunlap and Thunderbird during that time.

All northbound on-ramps between Northern Avenue and Bell Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends exiting the freeway early, then taking 19th or 35th Avenue to Deer Valley Road to get back on I-17.

Other routes include SR 51 northbound or Loop 101 in the west Valley to avoid backups.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB ramp to I-10 EB

I-10 EB on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway

US 60 EB on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

HOV ramps at the I-10, US 60 interchange

The on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard will stay open.

Alternate routes: Try Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to southbound Loop 101, then take Loop 202 Santan westbound to avoid the closure. I-10 drivers and SR 143 southbound traffic entering I-10 EB will be detoured to US 60 eastbound.

I-10 westbound will be restricted to two lanes between Broadway Road and 48th Street from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 for bridge work.

The restriction will also go into place from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

There will be intermittent closures at the on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road.

"Plan for closures of 40th Street as well as ramps at the I-10/40th Street interchange starting at 4 a.m. Saturday," ADOT officials said.

Loop 202

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan will be closed between 40th Street and Kyrene Road in Chandler from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for pavement work.

All I-10 ramps to Loop 202 eastbound will be closed.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking eastbound Chandler Boulevard to southbound Kyrene Road.

Additionally, the westbound lanes will be shut down between I-10 and 40th Street from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

All I-10 ramps to Loop 202 Santan westbound will be closed during that time.

The Loop 202 WB ramps to I-10 will stay open.

Alternate routes: Drivers can detour to westbound Chandler Boulevard to southbound 40th Street.

Loop 101

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria will be closed between Camelback and Indian School Road in the west Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for sign work.

The Loop 101 SB on-ramp at Cardinals Way will be shut down.

Alternate routes: Exit the freeway early and try local streets like 99th Avenue to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory