Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving; deadly shooting in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

Many major retailers across the Valley will be closed on Thanksgiving Day; a fight between roommates in north Phoenix escalated into a deadly shooting; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Thursday, November 28.

1. Many stores closed on Thanksgiving

An employee arranges frozen turkeys displayed for sale at a Wal-Mart Stores Inc. location ahead of Black Friday in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Monday, November 24, 2014. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Consumers shopping for last-minute items for their holiday celebrations may be out of luck, with numerous retailers closing on Thanksgiving Day. Read more here.

2. Deadly north Phoenix shooting

Crime scene generic (file)

Police say a fight between roommates led to a deadly shooting near 21st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Read more here.

3. Human remains identified as missing woman

52-year-old Amber Barnett was reported missing, and her car was located in the White Tank Mountains. (Photo courtesy of Christina Sampson)

Human remains that were found by a hiker in White Tank Mountain Regional Park have been identified, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Read more here.

4. Sheriff indicted

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines, right, can be seen pointing his gun at District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. (Letcher County handout)

Former Kentucky Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines was indicted Thursday in the shooting death of a judge in his chambers. Read more here.

5. Buried treasure?

Physical imitation of Bitcoins are pictured at a cryptocurrency exchange branch near the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul on October 20, 2021, a day after Bitcoin took another step closer to mainstream investing with the launch of a new security on Wall Stre Expand

A Bitcoin millionaire has hidden more than $2 million in treasure chests across the United States, offering adventurers a chance to uncover a fortune with the help of a clue-filled book. Read more here.

Today's weather

A mostly sunny Thanksgiving Day in the Valley with a high in the mid-70s. Read more here.