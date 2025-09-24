Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Superior, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos
3
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Man accused of killing Lyft driver; father indicted over his daughter's death | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  September 24, 2025 6:37pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Arizona man indicted following death of his daughter; mobile coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

1. Arrest made in deadly Lyft driver shooting

What we know:

A man who is accused of shooting and killing a Lyft driver on Sept. 22 in Guadalupe has been arrested.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 29-year-old Angel Lopez. He was arrested a day following a shooting that killed 51-year-old John Lucas.

2. Home invasion ends in deadly shooting

Police investigating 3 scenes in deadly home invasion in south Phoenix

What we know:

A shooting stemming from a home invasion late Tuesday night in a south Phoenix neighborhood left three people dead, and two others hurt, police said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unclear if there was any kind of relationship between the suspects and victims.

3. Father indicted over his daughter's death

Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez

What we know:

35-year-old Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez (pictured) has been indicted in connection with the death of his daughter back in June.

What they're saying:

"Investigators learned the child was shot by her nine-year-old sibling, who gained access to an unsecured AR-style rifle that Ramos-Jimenez, their father, stored in the nine-year-old’s bedroom," read a portion of a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. "At the time of the shooting, Ramos-Jimenez was classified as a prohibited possessor, meaning he was legally barred from owning or possessing a firearm or any other weapon designed for lethal use."

4. Mobile coffee truck banned from Mayo Clinic

What we know:

The owners of a mobile coffee truck that operates at hospitals across the Valley say it is no longer welcome at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale because of its name and logo.

Big picture view:

"We just received a call Monday afternoon that our logo and our name is offensive and that we are no longer allowed to be on their premises after going there for two years," said Tyler Tremaine, who runs Graveyard Shift Coffee.

The Mayo Clinic did not respond to a request for comment.

5. Phoenix police officer, wife on trial

Trial begins for ex-Phoenix officer, wife accused of daughter's murder

What we know:

Opening statements began on Sept. 24 in what is expected to be a lengthy trial for Germayne Cunningham and his wife, Lisa Cunningham.

Dig deeper:

The Cunninghams are charged with 11 counts of child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with the death of 7-year-old Sanaa Cunningham.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 9/24/25

