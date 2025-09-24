Man accused of killing Lyft driver; father indicted over his daughter's death | Nightly Roundup

article

Arizona man indicted following death of his daughter; mobile coffee truck banned from Scottsdale hospital; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

1. Arrest made in deadly Lyft driver shooting

What we know:

A man who is accused of shooting and killing a Lyft driver on Sept. 22 in Guadalupe has been arrested.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 29-year-old Angel Lopez. He was arrested a day following a shooting that killed 51-year-old John Lucas.

2. Home invasion ends in deadly shooting

What we know:

A shooting stemming from a home invasion late Tuesday night in a south Phoenix neighborhood left three people dead, and two others hurt, police said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unclear if there was any kind of relationship between the suspects and victims.

3. Father indicted over his daughter's death

What we know:

35-year-old Irvin Eduardo Ramos-Jimenez (pictured) has been indicted in connection with the death of his daughter back in June.

What they're saying:

"Investigators learned the child was shot by her nine-year-old sibling, who gained access to an unsecured AR-style rifle that Ramos-Jimenez, their father, stored in the nine-year-old’s bedroom," read a portion of a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. "At the time of the shooting, Ramos-Jimenez was classified as a prohibited possessor, meaning he was legally barred from owning or possessing a firearm or any other weapon designed for lethal use."

4. Mobile coffee truck banned from Mayo Clinic

What we know:

The owners of a mobile coffee truck that operates at hospitals across the Valley say it is no longer welcome at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale because of its name and logo.

Big picture view:

"We just received a call Monday afternoon that our logo and our name is offensive and that we are no longer allowed to be on their premises after going there for two years," said Tyler Tremaine, who runs Graveyard Shift Coffee.

The Mayo Clinic did not respond to a request for comment.

5. Phoenix police officer, wife on trial

What we know:

Opening statements began on Sept. 24 in what is expected to be a lengthy trial for Germayne Cunningham and his wife, Lisa Cunningham.

Dig deeper:

The Cunninghams are charged with 11 counts of child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with the death of 7-year-old Sanaa Cunningham.

