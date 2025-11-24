Man accused of killing stepfather and wounding mother at Gilbert home: PD

The Brief Gilbert Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 91-year-old over the weekend. The victim, identified as Oscar Casdorph, was found dead on Saturday. An 81-year-old was also found with serious injuries. The suspect has been identified as Casdorph's stepson.



Gilbert Police say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident that left his stepfather dead, and his biological mother with critical injuries.

The backstory:

According to a statement released on Nov. 24, Gilbert Police conducted a welfare check at around 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 22, at a home near the intersection of McQueen and Elliot roads.

Investigators said the welfare check was done after a family member was concerned that her father, 91-year-old Oscar Casdorph, and her 81-year-old stepmother had missed dinner plans and didn't answer the door, and called 911.

Casdorph, according to police, was found dead inside the home, while the 81-year-old woman was found critically wounded. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Police said during their initial state of investigation, they learned that 56-year-old Gary Crawford had recently moved into the home.

"Crawford, along with a vehicle belonging to the couple, was missing. In addition, suspicious activity was noted on one of Mr. Casdorph’s bank accounts," read a portion of the statement.

Crawford, per investigators, was arrested on the morning of Nov. 23 in Glendale, along with the couple's car.

What's next:

Crawford, according to police, is accused of committing multiple offenses, including first degree murder. A judge has set a $2 million bond for Crawford.

"This was an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects," read a portion of Gilbert Police's statement.

Area where the incident happened